DOF Group ASA has been awarded a Very Large* integrated Field Support Vessel (FSV) contract with an international oil company in Africa.

The project will utilize Skandi Seven for a firm period of three years.

DOF will deliver integrated services, project management, engineering, procurement and logistics for deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea assets. The work scope will also include transportation and installation of flexible products and various subsea equipment.





*DOF defines a Very Large contract as a contract with a value between $100 million and $200 million.