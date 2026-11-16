Aberdeen-based subsea engineering and manufacturing specialist Subsea Connect has appointed Lee Brandie as interim managing director as the company positions itself for its next phase of growth.

Established in 2020, the business has recorded compound annual revenue growth of approximately 34% between 2021 and 2025, expanding from a two-person operation into a specialist manufacturer employing more than 20 people and serving customers across the international energy and marine sectors.

The appointment follows a period of investment in the company's manufacturing capabilities, including its relocation to expanded premises in Aberdeen's Bridge of Don in 2025, which more than doubled its manufacturing space and production capacity.

Subsea Connect specializes in the design and manufacture of bespoke subsea cable assemblies, connectors, precision moulded components and engineered connectivity solutions. Its integrated capabilities span design, manufacture, testing and technical support, enabling customers to source specialist products and solutions for demanding offshore applications.

Brandie brings more than 20 years of commercial and leadership experience across the energy and engineering sectors, with a background in business development, strategic growth and operational management.

"Subsea Connect has established an impressive business in a relatively short period, and that is a testament to the technical expertise, commitment and ambition of the people behind it. What attracted me was the quality of the business that's already been built. There is considerable engineering capability within the team, strong relationships with customers and significant potential to develop our position in the market," Brandie said.

"The investment in our manufacturing facilities provides a solid foundation for the next stage. My focus is on working with the team to strengthen our commercial and operational performance, develop new opportunities and ensure the business is structured to support sustainable growth. We have an opportunity to build on an already successful business and establish Subsea Connect as an increasingly significant supplier to the international subsea industry."