Supported by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event will welcome 30,000+ energy professionals, 800 exhibitors, 1,000 conference delegates and 450 speakers

Event will take place from 26-28 May 2027 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi, as the country plans to mobilize US$136.3 billion in power generation and transmission investment



The event is supported by Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), representing leading businesses in electricity, oil, gas and fuel distribution.





At a press conference in Hanoi today, Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and dmg events announced the launch of Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam, taking place from 26-28 May 2027 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade supports the event and encourages energy companies to take an active part, recognising the event’s role in strengthening international cooperation and connecting Vietnamese businesses with new partners. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai attended the press conference and announced the Ministry’s support for the inaugural event.

With support from Petrovietnam, EVNand Petrolimex, the exhibition and congress will bring Vietnamese policymakers and energy companies together with international investors, project developers and technology providers to discuss investment priorities and explore partnerships. On the exhibition floor, companies will showcase products, services and technologies from across the energy value chain, giving buyers the opportunity to compare solutions, meet suppliers and discuss their project requirements directly.

Vietnam’s demand for energy is rising as its economy and population grow, its cities expand and its manufacturers increase production for global markets. To meet that demand, the country is diversifying its energy mix, expanding generation capacity and strengthening its grid. Vietnam’s revised Power Development Plan VIII estimates that US$136.3 billion in power generation and transmission investment will be needed between 2026 and 2030.

Speaking at the press conference, Truong Thanh Hoai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade said that, in order to implement Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security and the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Vietnam needs to mobilise additional resources in terms of finance, technology, and management capabilities, particularly from international partners and the private sector. The event is precisely the “practical solution platform” to address these requirements.

The Ministry’s leader also acknowledged the organisers’efforts and expressed the expectation that energy corporations and businesses would actively participate in and support the event, creating further opportunities for policy dialogue, partner networking, and business capability building.

Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman & CEO of Vingroup, said, “Energy is a sector of particular strategic focus for Vietnam. The country has very large investment needs in power generation and infrastructure, driving demand for capital and technology from around the world. At the same time, Vietnam has projects and operational experience that deserve to be better known globally.

“We expect that over three days, from 26 to 28 May 2027, VEC will become the meeting point for the global energy industry, with high-level forums, conferences, technical seminars, exhibitions and face-to-face meetings under the theme ‘Securing Asia’s Energy Future’.”

Geoff Dickinson, CEO of dmg events, said, “Vietnam’s economic growth is creating opportunities across the energy value chain, from securing new sources of supply to modernising infrastructure and improving how industry uses energy. Turning those opportunities into projects takes capital, technology and strong partnerships. Developers need financing, operators need equipment and expertise, and international companies need Vietnamese partners who know how to deliver projects here.

“Together with Vietnam Exposition Center, and with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Petrovietnam, EVN and Petrolimex, we are bringing the global energy industry to Hanoi to do business.”

Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam will bring the energy industry together through an international exhibition, the Strategic Conference and Technical Conferences, leadership roundtables and business meetings. Across the exhibition, companies will showcase the technologies, equipments and services needed to generate, transmit, store and use energy.

The exhibition is expected to span six halls, showcasing companies and solutions across the following sectors: power generation, grids and utilities, LNG, natural gas and energy security, renewables, storage and flexible power systems, transport, electrification and digital technologies.

The Strategic Conference will convene policymakers, senior energy executives, utilities, project developers and investors to discuss the policy and investment decisions that will shape Vietnam’s energy security and the delivery of new infrastructure.

The Technical Conferences will bring together engineers, technical specialists and project teams to share lessons from operational experience and explore how new technologies can be deployed across power generation, grids, LNG and gas, renewables and energy storage.

For more information, visit Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam website.

Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam is the first initiative in a long-term partnership between VEC and dmg events to develop international exhibitions and congresses in Vietnam.