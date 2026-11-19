Offshore decommissioning specialist NMC Energy has partnered with Aberdeen-based technology provider eserv to integrate digital twin technology into its engineering and project delivery processes, aiming to reduce costs and improve efficiency across offshore decommissioning projects.

The collaboration will incorporate eserv's AS-TEG platform into NMC Energy's existing delivery model, providing engineering teams with remote access to validated as-built asset information.

The technology links digital scans of offshore installations with engineering documentation, including drawings, piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs) and datasheets, allowing engineers to access information associated with specific physical locations on an asset.

The approach is intended to reduce reliance on offshore inspections, manual data gathering and fragmented documentation, particularly on ageing installations where modifications and repairs may have left original engineering drawings outdated.

NMC Energy will initially deploy the technology on selected projects to assess its potential benefits for offshore operators.

The companies aim to demonstrate how digital engineering workflows can reduce project delays, verification requirements and costs while maintaining engineering quality and safety.

"Our ambition is not to maximise engineering hours, but to maximise the value we deliver. We're equally passionate about retaining engineering expertise and investment in Aberdeen, demonstrating how local talent, combined with innovative technology, can remain competitive on a global scale. Together, with eserv, we’re challenging traditional approaches and delivering greater value for our customers,” said Arran Bastable, Technical Director at NMC Energy.

NMC Energy specialises in decommissioning and late-life asset services, with operations based in Aberdeen and the Netherlands.