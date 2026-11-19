Saipem and Subsea7 have secured approvals from 13 of the 16 relevant antitrust authorities for their proposed merger, with the companies continuing to target completion in early 2027.

The planned combination, which would create Saipem7, received conditional approval from Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) on November 4, subject to compliance with commitments under a Merger Control Agreement.

As part of the Brazilian approval, the companies have committed to divesting the Seven Borealis vessel to address competition concerns raised during the regulator's review.

The divestiture commitment includes provisions intended to ensure continuity in the execution of existing project backlog.

Saipem and Subsea7 said the planned vessel sale was not expected to materially affect the strategic rationale of the merger and reaffirmed their previously announced synergies.

The companies are continuing discussions with the three remaining antitrust authorities as they work towards completing the transaction.

Separately, Saipem reported revenue of $12.6 billion (€11.5 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, up 4% from the corresponding period last year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $1.4 billion (€1.3 billion).

Net income stood at $230.8 million (€210 million), while cash generation reached $870 million (€792 million), including $283 million (€258 million) from the disposal of its shallow-water drilling business.

Order intake rose 48% year-on-year to $12.2 billion (€11.1 billion), with Saipem expressing confidence that full-year orders would exceed those recorded in 2025.

The company maintained its 2026 financial guidance and forecast revenue of approximately $18.1 billion (€16.5 billion), EBITDA of around $2.1 billion (€2 billion) and capital expenditure of $494 million (€450 million) to $549 million (€500 million) for 2027.