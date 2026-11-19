Poland's Orlen and QatarEnergy have begun talks on a new long-term liquefied natural gas supply deal days after the Polish group ended a decades-old contract, three people familiar with the matter said, potentially paving the way for a replacement agreement with more competitive pricing.

The discussions indicate Orlen's decision to exit the previous contract was aimed at improving terms rather than ending its relationship with QatarEnergy as a supplier.

Orlen said last week that "current market conditions offer alternative gas procurement options that are more favourable" than those available under the oil-linked deal signed in 2009.

The talks remain at an early stage and no agreement has been reached on volumes, duration, pricing or supply sources, the people said.

Orlen declined to comment. QatarEnergy did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

One source said the parties had discussed a deal for around 1 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, similar to the volume covered by the contract Orlen terminated last week, although the structure of any agreement remains under consideration.

Orlen wants additional gas supplies from QatarEnergy as part of a strategy to diversify its supplier base, a second source said.

The Polish company currently buys about 90% of its LNG from the US.

A third source said LNG sourced from the US was among the options under consideration, although discussions remain preliminary and no decisions have been made.

Market participants estimate the terminated contract was priced at around 16% of Brent crude. Analysts told Reuters last week that ending the agreement could save Orlen between $1.5 billion and $2 billion over the remaining term of the deal.

The second source said previous attempts to renegotiate the contract's pricing terms had failed, but terminating the deal could allow both sides to negotiate a replacement from a clean slate.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw and Marwa Rashad in London. Editing by Mark Potter and Diane Craft)