Canadian project developer Eauclaire Tidal Ltd. and Orbital Marine Power have welcomed a series of milestones for the 15MW Eauclaire FORCE Tidal Array in Nova Scotia, marking a step forward for tidal energy in Canada.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has expanded the project’s Fisheries Act Authorisation from three to six O2-X floating tidal turbines, and Transport Canada has approved all six turbines under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act. Alongside this, Natural Resources Canada is also working with the applicant to advance the project.

In practice, this means all six turbines now have the key federal approvals in place, an important step on the path to Final Investment Decision (FID). Together with long-term power purchase arrangements with Nova Scotia Power, and the Province of Nova Scotia’s recognition of the project as a strategic regional priority, the project has provincial and federal support as it moves towards delivery.

This builds on growing recognition of tidal energy at the highest levels of the Canadian government, with the project included in the investment prospectus for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Canada Investment Summit in September 2026. That support is translating into action on the water, positioning the Bay of Fundy as the base for Canada’s tidal industry, with opportunities for Canadian supply chains, local employment and Mi’kmaq participation.

The Bay of Fundy pushes around 160 billion tonnes of water through the bay with every tide cycle, and the Province of Nova Scotia estimates the region holds 2,500MW of extractable tidal power. Once fully operational, the array is expected to generate enough predictable, renewable electricity to power around 6,600 Nova Scotia homes.

The array will comprise six O2-X turbines installed in phases at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) in the Minas Passage, building on Orbital Marine Power’s O2 tidal turbine, which has been generating power in Orkney, Scotland since 2021.