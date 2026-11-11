SSE Picks Siemens Energy for Turbine, Substation Work at Berwick Bank B

SSE has selected Siemens Energy as preferred supplier for wind turbines and offshore substations at its 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B offshore wind project in Scotland, a move expected to support 2,677 jobs across the UK.

The project, planned for the outer Firth of Forth approximately 38 kilometers off the Scottish coast, remains subject to a final investment decision (FID) by SSE and a final contract award.

The proposed supply arrangements are expected to support 2,222 existing and project-based jobs in northern England, including turbine blade manufacturing in Hull, engineering and project delivery in Manchester, and assembly and project delivery activities in Newcastle.

A further 455 roles would be supported across central and northern Scotland, including 130 newly created positions.

These comprise 200 engineering and project delivery roles with SSE in Glasgow, including 80 new jobs, and 255 delivery and servicing roles supported by Siemens Energy, including 50 new positions at Montrose Port.

The latest announcement brings the total number of UK jobs expected to be supported by Berwick Bank B to more than 3,000, including almost 1,000 in Scotland.

Siemens Energy is also expanding its Scottish operations with a new Glasgow office expected to employ up to 150 people, alongside investments in apprenticeships and workforce training.

Berwick Bank B forms part of SSE's wider 4.3 GW Berwick Bank offshore wind development, which could become the world's largest offshore wind farm if built to its full planned capacity.

SSE is targeting a final investment decision in late 2027. Subject to approval, preparatory offshore construction could begin in 2028, followed by turbine and offshore substation installation from 2030 to 2032.