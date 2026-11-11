Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Murphy Oil Signs Four Production Sharing Contracts Offshore Cameroon

Published

© Arild / Adobe Stock
© Arild / Adobe Stock

Murphy Oil Corporation has signed four production sharing contracts covering approximately 2.6 million acres offshore Cameroon, expanding its offshore exploration portfolio.

The agreements cover the Elombo, Etinde Exploration, Ntem and Tilapia blocks, with Murphy initially holding a 100% working interest through its subsidiary and serving as operator, the company announced on November 11.

Cameroon's Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) retains the right to acquire a working interest of up to 20% in any future development.

Murphy and SNH will now work together to further evaluate the exploration potential of the four blocks.

The company did not disclose financial terms, exploration commitments or drilling schedules associated with the contracts.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

BK-26 platform (Credit: Vietsovpetro)

First Oil Flows from Vietsovpetro's Platform Offshore...
Map of PEL97, PEL99, PEL100 in Walvis Basin, Offshore Namibia (Credit: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas)

BP Takes Operatorship of Three Namibia’s Offshore Licenses...
SAIPEM 12000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)

Eni Kicks Off Coral North FLNG Drilling Campaign Off...
Egina FPSO (Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, SAPETRO Partner Up Ahead of Appraisal...

Sponsored

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

The Hidden Cost of Manual Barge Operations

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Murphy Oil Signs Four Production Sharing Contracts Offshore Cameroon

Murphy Oil Signs Four Producti

SSE Picks Siemens Energy for Turbine, Substation Work at Berwick Bank B

SSE Picks Siemens Energy for T

First Oil Flows from Vietsovpetro's Platform Offshore Vietnam

First Oil Flows from Vietsovpe

Cadeler Lines Up Major UK Offshore Wind Installation Campaign

Cadeler Lines Up Major UK Offs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine