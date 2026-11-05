Aker BP Picks OneSubsea for Subsea Tieback Scheme off Norway

OneSubsea joint venture, backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a contract from Aker BP to supply subsea production systems, umbilicals and associated services for the Lyra field development offshore Norway.

The field, formerly known as Kjøttkake, will be developed as a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, using standardized subsea technology to reduce development complexity and accelerate production, SLB said.

The contract builds on nearly a decade of collaboration between Aker BP and OneSubsea through Aker BP's alliance model, with both companies working together from the early stages to shape Lyra's development strategy.

The project is intended to demonstrate how standardized subsea technology and early collaboration can improve execution efficiency and make marginal resources economically viable.

“Our alliance with OneSubsea, combined with standardized subsea technology, has been central to how we are developing Lyra.

“The project demonstrates how we together can make marginal resources economically viable through fast-track execution, with three years from discovery to first oil,” said Marte Mogstad, senior vice president, Aker BP.

OneSubsea said the approach could also serve as a model for future developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“Lyra shows what is possible with fast-track field development. Working together from the earliest stages allows us to shape development strategies around our customers’ priorities and create new opportunities for offshore resources,” added Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer, OneSubsea.