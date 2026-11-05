Revolution Wind Enters Commercial Operations After Final Turbines Installed

The 704 MW Revolution Wind offshore wind farm in the United States, developed by Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, has been fully commissioned and is now delivering electricity under its offtake contracts with utilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The project reached commercial operations in October 2026, following the installation of its remaining wind turbines during the third quarter, Ørsted confirmed in its financial report published on November 5.

Revolution Wind also contributed to increased offshore electricity generation during the third quarter as the project ramped up production ahead of full commissioning.

The project, located more than 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast, is expected to supply enough electricity for more than 350,000 homes, delivering power under fixed-price, 20-year agreements with utilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The project started delivering first electricity to the New England grid in March 2026.

Ørsted's US offshore wind generation reached 240 GWh during the quarter, compared with 50 GWh in the same period of 2025, according to the company's financial report.

The commissioning of Revolution Wind in October followed the full commissioning of the 913 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in Germany in August. Together, the milestones brought Ørsted's installed offshore wind capacity to 11.8 GW.