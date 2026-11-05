Aker Solutions Lands Major Role in Qatar’s Offshore Oil Field Revamp

Aker Solutions has received a letter of award (LOA) from PTSC Mechanical and Construction (PTSC M&C) for detailed engineering work on the redevelopment of QatarEnergy's Maydan Mahzam oil field offshore Qatar.

The scope covers detailed design services for several offshore installations, including three major topsides, four jackets and a brownfield tie-in, Aker Solutions announced on November 5.

The company classified the prospective contract as sizeable, a category it defines as having a value between $54 million and $162 million (NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion).

The LOA remains subject to the signing of a final contract, after which Aker Solutions expects to record the order intake in its Renewables and Field Development segment during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Engineering work will be carried out by Aker Solutions' teams in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Mumbai, India.

The Maydan Mahzam oil field is located approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Qatar's coastline and 28 kilometres southeast of Halul Island, in water depths of around 40 metres.

The field, along with the nearby Bul Hanine field, was discovered in the 1960s and has been producing since 1965.

QatarEnergy is planning a major redevelopment of Maydan Mahzam to upgrade the field's infrastructure and extend its operational life, with PTSC M&C selected for a key package in the programme.

“This award reflects the strength of our engineering organization and our long track record of delivering complex offshore projects.

“Our team in Kuala Lumpur brings extensive offshore oil and gas experience, complemented by the capabilities of our office in Mumbai and the wider Aker Solutions organization. Together, we look forward to supporting the successful execution of the Maydan Mahzam project,” said Guro Rausand, Executive Vice President of New Build at Aker Solutions.