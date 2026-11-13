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Scotland-England Subsea Power Link Secures Marine License

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(Credit: SSEN Transmission)
(Credit: SSEN Transmission)

The Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) subsea electricity transmission project between Scotland and England has secured a marine license covering its infrastructure in Scottish waters, marking a key development milestone for the planned power link.

The license covers the installation and operation of subsea cable infrastructure, including nearshore works where the cable will meet land near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

EGL3 is a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), designed to transport renewable electricity from northern Scotland to homes and businesses across Great Britain.

The project is intended to increase electricity transmission capacity, alleviate network constraints and accommodate additional renewable generation as electricity demand grows.

The approval follows several years of development work, including marine surveys and ecological and environmental assessments of habitats and species along the proposed cable route.

The project team has also engaged with offshore developers, fisheries, local communities and other marine stakeholders to inform the cable route design and minimize potential environmental impacts.

The joint venture will continue working with stakeholders and project partners as development of the transmission link progresses.

“EGL3 will provide vital additional capacity to transport more of Scotland’s homegrown renewable electricity to where it is needed, helping strengthen Great Britain’s energy security and support the transition to a cleaner, more secure electricity system.

“The project will also bring significant economic growth and jobs, providing opportunities for local people and businesses not only in the north east of Scotland but across the entire project route,” said James Johnson, Joint Venture Programme Director at SSEN Transmission.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Grid Interconnectors

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