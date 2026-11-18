Saipem has been awarded two new offshore drilling contracts, in Egypt and Suriname, with a total value of approximately $181 million, for the semi-submersible unit Scarabeo 9.

The first contract, awarded by Burullus Gas Company, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, and the Egyptian state-owned company Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, involves the drilling of three offshore wells in Egypt, with operations scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The second contract, awarded by TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V., entails an offshore drilling campaign in Suriname, set to commence following the completion of the aforementioned operations in Egypt. The campaign includes the drilling of five wells, with an option of an additional five.

These new awards bolster the backlog for Saipem’s offshore drilling fleet, ensuring operational continuity and greater visibility regarding the utilization of the Scarabeo 9 throughout 2027 and 2028, while strengthening the long-standing partnerships with Burullus Gas Company and TotalEnergies.