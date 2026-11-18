British energy firm EnQuest on Wednesday agreed to sell its UK upstream business to NEO NEXT+ for up to $960 million, becoming the latest producer to retreat from the ageing North Sea basin as it pivots towards South East Asia.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Shell, and others have all sold, merged, spun off or reduced operations in the basin as production dropped and government taxes soared, while other regions offer more profitable projects.

BP has also put its North Sea assets up for sale as part of a strategic overhaul.

Shares in EnQuest, which was founded as a UK North Sea oil and gas specialist in 2010, soared 13% in early trade on Wednesday.

Still, the stock remains more than 75% below its all-time high in early 2011 and has struggled to recover to levels seen before the oil price collapse in 2014.

NEO NEXT+, which was formed in March through the merger of TotalEnergies' UK North Sea assets with a partnership between Spain's Repsol and HitecVision, said the deal would add to its production, reserves and cash flow.

As a result of the transaction, it would acquire assets such as Magnus, Kraken and Golden Eagle, along with EnQuest infrastructure including its operating interest in the Sullom Voe Terminal, and the workers who support those operations.

The sale completes EnQuest's move to focus on Southeast Asia. The British firm acquired interests in four offshore contracts in Malaysia for up to $833 million from state-run Petronas.

EnQuest will receive $840 million in upfront cash on completion, plus up to $120 million in payments linked to oil prices and potential changes to Britain's windfall tax.

The disposal would also lower its operating costs and leave the group with a Southeast Asian business producing around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reuters)