Exail has secured five new orders for its DriX uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) from U.S. customers in the commercial offshore and institutional markets, expanding the company's autonomous vessel fleet in the United States.



The contracts include two DriX O-16 and one DriX H-9 for an unnamed U.S. offshore operator, along with two additional DriX H-9 vessels ordered by separate institutional customers.



The 16-meter DriX O-16 is designed for long-range, high-endurance missions, including deepwater hydrographic surveys, offshore infrastructure monitoring and continuous ocean data collection. The smaller DriX H-9 provides a modular, rapidly deployable platform for hydrography, ocean science and maritime surveillance.



“American customers want technology that’s proven and ready to work,” said Marine Slingue, President of Exail in the U.S. “With more than 1.5 million nautical miles logged, DriX is just that, and these five orders show the growing confidence in what it can deliver.”



The DriX family, which also includes the H-8, features autonomous navigation supported by Exail's inertial navigation technology and an open architecture designed to accommodate different sensor packages and mission payloads. The platforms have demonstrated survivability in Sea State 7 conditions.



According to Exail, its DriX fleet has accumulated more than 1.5 million nautical miles and 300,000 operating hours, with more than 45 vessels sold worldwide.



To support its growing U.S. customer base, Exail operates a dedicated DriX maintenance and training facility in New Hampshire, established in 2023, providing technical support, operator training and lifecycle services.



Financial terms and delivery schedules for the five new vessels were not disclosed.





@Gilles Martin Raget - Exail