Incat Crowther has been selected by Canadian marine transportation company West Coast Launch to design a new fast response workboat and crew transfer vessel (CTV), with construction assigned to Canadian shipyard Bracewell Marine.

The new 25.8-metre vessel will be based on the design of Aurora, a 26-metre passenger and freight vessel developed by Incat Crowther in 2019, incorporating modifications informed by West Coast Launch's operational experience.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026, with the vessel scheduled to enter service by the end of 2027, joining Aurora on existing routes along British Columbia's coast.

The aluminium vessel will measure 8 metres in beam, with a draft of 1.33 metres and a depth of 3.4 metres. It will accommodate 100 passengers and three crew members, with a service speed of 23 knots and a maximum speed of 26 knots.

Propulsion will be provided by two Volvo Penta D16 engines, each rated at 588 kW at 1,900 rpm, driving twin fixed-pitch propellers. The vessel will meet IMO Tier III emissions requirements and feature two 25 kW Northern Lights generator sets.

Designed for multiple operational roles, the workboat will be equipped with a cargo deck crane offering a 9.5-metre operational reach, twin swim platforms, a large storage area with roller-door access and an integrated passenger transfer gangway.

The passenger cabin will feature 100 seats, a kiosk and two bathrooms, while the wheelhouse will have a wrap-around deck providing 360-degree visibility and an outdoor staircase connecting it to the main deck.

The vessel will have fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, alongside storage for 500 litres of urea, 380 litres of fresh water and 760 litres of sullage.

The Transport Canada-certified design is intended to support freight transportation, crew transfers, survey activities and emergency response operations along Canada's Pacific Northwest coastline.

Incat Crowther will use its digital shipbuilding technology to support construction at Bracewell Marine, including project-specific production information and integration with the local supply chain.

The vessel will be built for Canadian-flag operations under Transport Canada's Home Trade Class III requirements.