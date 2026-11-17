Fugro has completed the survey phase of a geophysical program for Azule Energy's Greater PAJ project offshore Angola, gathering data to support subsea infrastructure design and routing for the ultra-deepwater development.

The project is located approximately 200 kilometers offshore Angola in water depths ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 meters.

Fugro deployed its Echo Surveyor VI autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from the Fugro Venturer to collect high-resolution geophysical data close to the seabed.

The program also included a two-dimensional high-resolution seismic survey across the development area to investigate buried salt layers and assess subsurface conditions.

Specialists from Fugro and Azule Energy jointly monitored and reviewed data quality throughout the campaign, adjusting acquisition parameters and survey settings where necessary.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the data collected meets the expected quality and performance standards, according to Fugro.

The survey information will support the planning of subsea infrastructure, helping to reduce uncertainty and optimize routing decisions.

Greater PAJ is a cross-block development intended to support efficient resource management, optimize infrastructure and sustain offshore production in Angola.