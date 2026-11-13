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Seaway7 Starts Cable Installation at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Wind Farm

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(Credit: Seaway7)
(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 has installed the first inter-array cable at Ørsted's 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea, marking the start of a major cable installation campaign.

The company will transport and install more than 536 kilometers of 66kV inter-array cables, connecting the wind turbines to offshore converter stations, Seaway7 announced on November 12.

The scope covers 197 inter-array cables at Hornsea 3, which Seaway7 expects to become the world's largest offshore wind farm when completed.

The project is the third in Ørsted's Hornsea offshore wind zone for which Seaway7 has secured an inter-array cable installation contract.

The company previously transported and installed 89 cables totaling approximately 170 kilometers at Hornsea 1, followed by 165 cables spanning around 382 kilometers at Hornsea 2.

Once the latest campaign is completed, Seaway7 will have installed more than 1,000 kilometers of inter-array cables across the three developments.

The Hornsea projects are located approximately 90 - 160 kilometers off the east coast of England, in water depths ranging from around 25 to 75 meters.

Delivery of the current installation program is being led from Seaway7's Aberdeen office.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

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