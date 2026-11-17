The European Commission has approved a Dutch state aid scheme worth approximately $10.5 billion (€9.5 billion) to support the development of two offshore wind farms in the North Sea with a combined capacity of 2 GW.

The scheme will cover the IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and IJmuiden Ver Gamma-B projects, which are expected to generate up to 7,441 GWh of renewable electricity annually, according to the European Commission.

The Netherlands plans to hold two offshore wind tenders before July 2027, with the projects expected to begin operations in 2032.

Under the scheme, bidders will be able to offer to develop a project without subsidies by making a concession payment to the Dutch state or request financial support.

The government will consider subsidy requests only if no concession payment bids are received. In that case, developers will compete for the lowest variable premium on top of market electricity prices, with one winner selected for each site.

The support, if required, will be available for 15 years from the start of operations, subject to a maximum scheme budget of $10.4 billion (€9.45 billion).

Payments will be made when market electricity prices are too low to cover production costs, with safeguards including bid caps and mechanisms requiring developers to repay part of the support when prices exceed their contracted strike price.

The tenders will also include supply chain diversification requirements under the EU's Net Zero Industry Act, aimed at reducing dependence on imports from outside Europe for wind turbines and key components.

The Netherlands estimates that the two offshore wind farms could avoid approximately 147 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions over their operating lifetimes.

The Commission concluded that the scheme complied with EU state aid rules, citing investment risks associated with offshore wind developments and the competitive bidding process.

“Every euro invested in homegrown clean energy makes Europe more energy-independent and our industry more competitive. Today’s decision unlocks $10.5 billion (€9.5 billion) in Dutch support for two major offshore wind projects in the North Sea, bringing more clean electricity to the grid, cutting emissions and reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels,” said Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.