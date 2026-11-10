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Finland to Auction Four Offshore Wind Areas Starting in 2027

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© chungking / Adobe Stock
© chungking / Adobe Stock

Finland will put four offshore wind areas in the Nordic country's exclusive economic zone out to tender, with the first auction possible in early 2027, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The areas are located in the Bothnian Sea and the Bothnian Bay, with the first tender taking place in the beginning of 2027 at the earliest, the statement said.

Winning developers will be selected based on the price offered and quality criteria set in Finnish legislation.

The projects can take 10 to 15 years from tendering to the start of electricity production, the government said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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