TotalEnergies has spudded the Akpo Far East B exploration well offshore Nigeria using the Noble BlackRhino drillship, launching a new drilling campaign with the potential to bring additional production online as early as 2027.

The well, described by TotalEnergies and its partner Meren as Nigeria's first deep offshore exploration well in a decade, marks the beginning of drilling campaign in PML 2/3.

Akpo Far East B is located approximately five kilometers from existing infrastructure at the Akpo field, offering the potential for a relatively low-cost, short-cycle tieback if drilling is successful.

Such a development could add production and extend the field's operating life, with first production potentially achievable in 2027, according to Meren.

TotalEnergies, which operates the project, is also planning further exploration and appraisal drilling in Nigeria.

“After this well the plan is to drill other exploration and appraisal wells on Egina South and PPL 2000/2001, less than two years after entering the blocks,” said Matthieu Bouyer, Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria and Country Chair.

Separately, Meren expects a second drilling rig to arrive in the first quarter of 2027 for its PML 52/PPL 2003 campaign.

The latest activities form part of a sustained period of investment in Meren's Nigerian portfolio, with further drilling planned following the Akpo Far East B well.