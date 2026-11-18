Nord Gas Solutions (NGS) has been awarded a contract to supply its Compact Reliquefaction System for a floating storage and regasification Unit (FSRU) retrofit project with Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE). This is the second order Excelerate has placed with NGS for this type of vessel upgrade. The contract was booked in Nord Gas Solutions order book in Q3 2026.

"The Nord Gas Solution Compact Reliq technology is an ideal fit for BOG management onboard FSRUs. We know and trust their technology, and we are pleased to be working with them again,” said David Liner, Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy.

The retrofit is being done for a 173,400 cbm FSRU operating in Brazilian waters. The NGS equipment is scheduled for delivery in the latter part of 2027.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Excelerate Energy on LNG infrastructure projects,” Pål Steinnes explained, Vice President, Sales Nord Gas Solutions. ”This new contract represents confirmation of the trust Excelerate Energy have in our company and the benefits of the Compact Reliq technology.”

In addition to providing direct commercial benefits by retaining valuable cargo within the FSRU storage tanks, the Compact Reliq system also minimizes emissions of methane (CH4) into the atmosphere and enhances the vessel's environmental performance.

Nord Gas Solutions is the new corporate brand formed following the acquisition of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions by Mutares SE & Co. effective from June 1, 2026.