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TotalEnergies Keeps Bilfinger on Offshore Inspection Duty in Denmark

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Tyra gas field in the Danish North Sea (Credit: TotalEnergies)
Tyra gas field in the Danish North Sea (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Bilfinger has secured a contract extension with TotalEnergies EP Denmark to provide inspection and access services across Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) offshore installations in the Danish North Sea until June 2028.

The agreement extends a collaboration that began in 2021 and covers inspection, non-destructive testing (NDT) and rope access services to support the integrity and operational life of the offshore assets.

Since the original contract began, Bilfinger has completed more than 510,000 offshore working hours without any lost time incidents, according to the company.

“TotalEnergies plays a crucial role in ensuring Danish and European energy security.

“We are excited to continue our partnership, which reflects the trust that TotalEnergies places in our teams and our commitment to delivering safe, efficient and high-quality services,” said Thierry Burki, Segment President Central Europe at Bilfinger.

TotalEnergies operates the DUC with a 43.2% interest, alongside partners BlueNord, which holds 36.8%, and state-owned Nordsøfonden, with 20%.

The consortium accounts for more than 80% of oil production and 90% of gas production in the Danish North Sea.

TotalEnergies oversees 15 producing fields organized around four operational hubs: Tyra, Dan, Halfdan and Gorm.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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