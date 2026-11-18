Ithaca Energy, the minority owner of the British oilfield Rosebank, which has become a lightning rod for climate activists, expects government approval allowing the start of production by the end of this year, it said on Wednesday.

Rosebank would produce around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, operates Rosebank and owns 80% of the field, with Ithaca holding the rest

Rosebank has been in regulatory limbo after climate activists successfully challenged its permits in the courts and forced the developers to resubmit applications that take into account the planet-warming emissions from burning - rather than just extracting - the hydrocarbons in them

Adura's Jackdaw gas field, which faced the same hurdles, was approved by the government last month