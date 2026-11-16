ExxonMobil said on Monday it had started production at its Uaru project in Guyana's offshore Stabroek block, bringing the South American country's installed oil production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Uaru is the fifth ExxonMobil-led development project to start production in the Stabroek block. The company is bringing projects using floating production, storage and offloading, or FPSO, vessels online in stages to expand Guyana's output capacity.

Here are more details:

The Errea Wittu FPSO vessel has an initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day

ExxonMobil said the vessel is expected to achieve its initial capacity in the first quarter of 2027

Errea Wittu has storage capacity of 2 million barrels and joins the Destiny, Unity, Prosperity and One Guyana FPSOs

Last week, the US energy major approved funding for the Longtail project, its eighth planned Stabroek development

ExxonMobil Guyana operates the Stabroek block with a 45% interest, while Chevron holds 30% through its 2025 acquisition of Hess, including Hess' Guyana assets

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds the remaining 25% interest in the Stabroek block

(Reuters)