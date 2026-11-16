Carnegie Clean Energy has deployed its CETO Buoyant Actuator (BA) at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) offshore Spain, completing a key installation milestone ahead of the planned grid-connected deployment of its full CETO system in spring 2027.

The deployment, carried out off Armintza in Spain's Basque Country, forms part of the first offshore stage of Carnegie's ACHIEVE Program, focused on validating marine procedures, supply chain logistics and the device's behavior under real ocean conditions.

The three modular sections of the CETO BA were fabricated locally and transported to the Port of Bilbao, where they were assembled before being lowered into the water by crane.

The device was subsequently towed to Carnegie's designated offshore berth at BiMEP and connected to a previously installed mooring and anchor system.

Carnegie said the operation validated key procedures covering port and maritime authorizations, heavy lifting, vessel coordination, offshore transit and mooring installation.

The device will remain offshore briefly before being retrieved and returned to port, subject to suitable weather conditions and vessel availability.

During the European winter, the BA will be kept onshore while the power take-off (PTO) modules undergo final testing alongside the Electrical Module, simulating ocean conditions to assess mechanical, electrical, control and communications functions.

The fully integrated CETO system is scheduled for offshore deployment and grid connection during the second stage of the ACHIEVE Program in European spring 2027.

Carnegie said the successful initial deployment had also unlocked program funding milestones to support subsequent project stages.

"Seeing the CETO BA in the water offshore at the BiMEP site is a proud moment for everyone at Carnegie. It has taken a mammoth effort from our team in Bilbao to ensure the Stage 1 deployment has been a success.

“Whilst this is just the first stage of offshore campaign, the experience gained from this short deployment has increased our team’s capabilities and put us in a much stronger, more certain position as we push toward our full grid-connected Stage 2 deployment in European spring 2027.

“This is an ambitious project given the large technology leaps we’re taking so executing it in stages and conducting substantial onshore testing are important to manage risk,” said Jonathan Fiévez, Carnegie’s CEO.