Around 170 Apache offshore workers have escalated industrial action over pay and working conditions, staging successive strikes across seven platforms, British trade union Unite informed.

Workers on the Forties Alpha, Forties Bravo, Forties Delta and Beryl Bravo platforms began a 24-hour stoppage at 6 p.m. on November 13, ending at 5:59 p.m. the following day.

A separate group of workers on Forties Charlie, Forties Echo and Beryl Alpha then walked out at 6 a.m. on November 15, with the action ending at 5:59 a.m. on November 16.

The union also scheduled a protest at Apache's headquarters in Aberdeen from 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, coinciding with the end of the latest strike period.

The dispute follows workers' rejection of a pay offer that Unite said ranged from a pay freeze to below-inflation increases, amounting to a real-terms pay cut for many employees.

Unite also claims its members earn significantly below the industry average for their roles and are subject to a seven-day clawback policy requiring them to work without additional pay.

The industrial action involves electrical, instrument, mechanical and production technicians, alongside telecommunications technicians and radio operators.

Previous strikes in late October and early November brought all seven offshore platforms involved in the dispute to a standstill, according to Unite.

The union said thousands of emails had been sent to Apache management over the weekend demanding that the company return to negotiations.

Apache is part of APA Corporation, which reported $1.7 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and $738 million in free cash flow in August, figures cited by Unite in its announcement.