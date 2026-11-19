Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have selected Siemens Gamesa to supply 69 offshore wind turbines for the first phase of their Zeevonk project in the Dutch North Sea, with a combined installed capacity of just over 1 GW.

Under the agreement, Siemens Gamesa will deliver SG 15-236 turbines, each with a nominal capacity of 15 MW and power boost capability of up to 15.5 MW.

A separate service and warranty agreement covers long-term maintenance, operational support and monitoring of the wind farm.

The turbine supply agreements complete the project's key construction-phase supplier arrangements, following earlier contracts with TKF for inter-array cables, EEW Group for foundations, DEME for foundation and turbine installation vessels, and Boskalis for cable installation.

The project remains subject to a final investment decision, with turbine manufacturing planned for 2028 and installation targeted for 2029.

The turbines will feature 115-metre blades and a rotor diameter of 236 meters, with a tip height of 263 meters. Multiple units will incorporate Siemens Gamesa's GreenerTower technology, using low-emission steel, alongside recyclable blades and cooling liquid made with 93% recycled glycol.

Zeevonk is being developed by Vattenfall and CIP through their joint venture, with the wider project covering approximately 196 square kilometers, located between 63 and 84 kilometers off the Dutch coast.

The second phase is planned for 2032 and is expected to add another 1 GW of offshore wind capacity and 500 MW of system integration capacity.