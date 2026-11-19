Romania's Black Sea Neptun Deep gas project will strengthen the country's role as a regional exporter, including to Ukraine, from 2027 and could cut the need for LNG shipped north via Greece, S&P Global Energy said.

Neptun Deep, with an estimated 100 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas, will double Romania's gas production and rank among the European Union's most significant energy deposits.

The project is a joint venture between OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, and Romania's state-owned Romgaz.

While Romgaz will use its share of the gas to supply domestic gas-fired power plants and a fertiliser maker, OMV Petrom also has long-term contracts to supply Germany and Moldova, with other European countries showing interest.

"Additional Romanian supply could reduce the need for some LNG volumes to move north via Greece and the Vertical Corridor, where cumulative transportation costs are high," S&P Global Energy told Reuters.

The Vertical Gas Corridor is a European gas infrastructure project designed to move liquefied natural gas from the United States and other non-Russian sources north from Greece into Central and Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the European Commission said Neptun Deep production will support a rebound in Romania's economic growth next year and help lower its external deficit.

Neptun Deep, which challenges Russian gas in the region, is exposed to security risks as the escalating maritime war between Russia and Ukraine is expanding into a major challenge for NATO in the Black Sea. The war has left littoral NATO member states such as Romania and Bulgaria vulnerable.

In August, the Romanian military intervened twice to destroy air and naval drones near Neptun Deep.

"We see the Black Sea is under strong assault. I am referring to drone attacks, ships that have been hit, sailors who have lost their lives, we see pressure on critical infrastructure including Neptun Deep," Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on Thursday.

"There is a need for deterrence efforts."





(Reuters - Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)