Amplitude Energy has started drilling the Nestor-1 exploration well offshore Australia using the Transocean Equinox rig, targeting an estimated gross mean prospective resource of 64.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf).

The well was spudded on November 18 in permit VIC/P76 in Commonwealth waters, marking the final well in the company's East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) drilling campaign.

Located approximately six kilometres southeast of the CHN pipeline tie-in point at Juliet, Nestor-1 is targeting the Waarre C reservoir, with Amplitude Energy estimating an 81% probability of geological success.

The prospect is supported by high reservoir seismic amplitudes and a flat spot interpreted as indicating a gas-water contact at approximately 2,350 meters true vertical depth subsea.

Drilling is expected to take approximately 20 days, subject to operational conditions, with a planned maximum total depth of around 2,300 meters true vertical depth subsea.

If hydrocarbons are discovered, Amplitude plans to conduct logging to assess gas composition and reservoir quality. A successful well would then be cased and completed with a subsea tree, cleaned up and suspended for future development under the ECSP.

Amplitude holds a 50% interest in VIC/P76, with joint venture partner O.G. Energy holding the remaining 50%.

The prospective resource estimate relates to an undiscovered accumulation and remains subject to exploration, appraisal and development risks.