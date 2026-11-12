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Amplitude Energy's Well Results Point to Bigger Gas Potential off Australia

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Transocean Equinox rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Equinox rig (Credit: Transocean)

Amplitude Energy has completed its Annie-2 gas development well, confirming high-quality reservoir characteristics and indicating potential resource upside for its East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) in Australia's Otway Basin.

The well, located in permit VIC/L37, reached a total depth of 2,253 meters measured depth on October 28 and has been cased and completed with a subsea tree.

A well clean-up carried out on November 9-10 provided data indicating significant improvements in permeability, porosity and deliverability compared with the original Annie discovery, while gas composition samples were consistent with those from Annie-1.

The well is now being suspended in preparation for future development under the ECSP.

Amplitude said preliminary results from Annie and Juliet were consistent with or above its pre-drill volume expectations, with further technical work on reserve estimates planned over the coming weeks.

The Annie-2 drilling program is running ahead of schedule and under budget, with none of the general contingency allocated to the ECSP drilling campaign used so far.

Operations are expected to conclude this week, allowing the Transocean Equinox semi-submersible rig to move to the Nestor exploration prospect to drill the final well of the campaign.

Located in Commonwealth waters, Annie-2 lies approximately 10 kilometres north of its planned connection to the existing CHN pipeline.

The original Annie-1 well discovered a gas-bearing Waarre C reservoir in 2019. Amplitude has recorded 2C contingent resources of 65 petajoules (PJ) gross, or 32.4 PJ net to the company, for the discovery.

Amplitude holds a 50% interest in VIC/L37, with the remaining 50% owned by joint venture partner O.G. Energy.

Drilling Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

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