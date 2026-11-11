Planet One Strikes Hydrocarbons in New Offshore Ghana Reservoir Type

Planet One Oil & Gas has discovered hydrocarbons in a carbonate reservoir at its Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well offshore Ghana, marking the country's first successful test of a geological formation that could open new opportunities for oil and gas exploration.

The discovery was made in the Deepwater Cape Three Points (DWCTP) Block, approximately 148 kilometers offshore Ghana, where the well was drilled in water depths of 2,289 meters, according to separate announcements from Planet One and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Nya Gyidie-1X encountered hydrocarbons in carbonate rock between 3,364 and 3,499 meters measured depth along the wellbore, establishing a new exploration target beyond the sandstone reservoirs associated with Ghana's existing commercial oil and gas fields.

The well was the first deepwater exploration well drilled by Planet One, which operates the approximately 1,454-square-kilometre block in partnership with GNPC and GOIL Upstream Limited, a subsidiary of GOIL PLC.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama described the discovery as the country's first successful test of a Cenomanian–Turonian carbonate play as a primary exploration target. The well also targeted the Albian as a secondary objective.

GNPC welcomed the result as a significant development for Ghana's upstream sector, where replacing produced reserves, attracting new investment and addressing declining production remain key priorities.

However, further technical evaluation will be required to determine the size, characteristics and commercial viability of the discovery before decisions on additional exploration and appraisal activities can be made.

The discovery comes as Ghana seeks to revive upstream exploration and investment. In July 2026, Mahama announced $3.5 billion in new upstream investment commitments.

Planet One established its partnership with GOIL Upstream in 2023 through farm-in and joint operating agreements covering the Deepwater Cape Three Points Block.