AIQ, Quartermaster Join Forces on AI-Powered Offshore Security

Abu Dhabi-based industrial AI company AIQ and US maritime intelligence firm Quartermaster have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to explore AI-enabled maritime safety and security solutions for offshore energy operations.

The agreement, signed during ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, will initially focus on the United Arab Emirates, with plans to explore opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and international markets.

The collaboration will combine Quartermaster's SmartMast maritime sensor network with AIQ's expertise in offshore oil and gas operations, safety workflows and artificial intelligence.

SmartMast provides vessel detection, identification and maritime awareness independently of AIS data, GNSS or satellite systems. According to Quartermaster, the technology has recorded more than three million detections across 25 countries.

AIQ has already deployed its SMARTi AI-enabled computer vision solution on scores of vessels operating in the UAE.

Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate joint commercial opportunities and demonstrate integrated solutions for monitoring and protecting offshore platforms, pipelines and subsea infrastructure.

The proposed applications also include detecting unauthorised vessels and suspicious maritime activity, identifying safety incidents and supporting data-driven risk assessments that could help offshore operators secure more favourable insurance outcomes.

The companies intend to expand their collaboration beyond the UAE as the partnership develops.

Established in 2020 as a joint venture between G42 and ADNOC, AIQ provides artificial intelligence solutions for the energy sector, with Presight, a G42 company, holding a majority stake.