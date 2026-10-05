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Reach Subsea Keeps Deep Cygnus Subsea Vessel for Another Year

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Deep Cygnus vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)
Deep Cygnus vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea has exercised a one-year option to extend the charter for Deep Cygnus subsea vessel from Havila Subsea & Renewables, keeping the vessel in its fleet through March 2028.

The original charter, announced in July 2022, covered a four-year period with an option for an additional year. Deep Cygnus has been part of Reach Subsea's fleet since 2023.

The vessel is equipped for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), survey and light construction work across the offshore energy and renewables sectors.

Deep Cygnus is a subsea construction, IMR and walk-to-work vessel equipped with a 150-tonne active heave-compensated crane and 1,400 square meters of deck space.

Its subsea equipment includes one Kystdesign Constructor ROV and one Kystdesign Supporter ROV, while the vessel can accommodate 92 people.

Havila Subsea & Renewables was previously known as Volstad Maritime.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV Maritime

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