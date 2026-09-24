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InCommodities Signs Offshore Wind PPA with Skyborn Renewables

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(Credit: Skyborn Renewables)
(Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Skyborn Renewables has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Danish energy trader InCommodities Asset Management covering the 110.7 MW Nordergründe offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the agreement, which marks InCommodities' first offshore wind transaction, the trader will offtake electricity and Guarantees of Origin generated by Nordergründe and provide balancing services for the wind farm.

The deal expands InCommodities' renewable asset management activities into offshore wind after building a portfolio focused on onshore wind and solar in European markets.

Nordergründe comprises 18 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines about 13 km off the coast of Lower Saxony in the German North Sea. The wind farm has been operating since 2017 and generates enough electricity to supply an estimated 90,000 households annually.

“As offshore wind assets mature, maximising long-term value increasingly depends not only on operational performance, but also on having the right commercial framework in place. Skyborn just took full ownership of Nordergründe. The project has been generating renewable electricity for almost a decade, and this agreement provides an important foundation for its continued success. We are pleased to partner with InCommodities on their first offshore wind transaction and look forward to supporting the asset together in the years ahead,” said Christian Zaum, Skyborn Renewables Chief Financial Officer.

Skyborn became the sole owner of Nordergründe in 2026 and is responsible for its long-term management, while the wind farm is operated by Skyborn Deutschland.

“We are very proud to sign our first offshore wind deal, with Skyborn Renewables as partner – for us this is a milestone agreement. It covers power offtake, GoOs and balancing in one agreement, structured around Nordergründe in close dialogue with Skyborn Renewables. That is how we work with every asset owner, regardless of technology,” added Andreas Juul Jensen, InCommodities Asset Management Chief Commercial Officer.

InCommodities has 2,059 MW of renewable energy capacity under contract in Germany, while Skyborn has 1.4 GW of offshore wind capacity in operation and 2.1 GW under construction.

Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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