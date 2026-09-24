Van Oord Names Next-Generation Fallpipe Vessel Pair

Van Oord has named its two next-generation flexible fallpipe vessels Vindnes and Vestnes, with the 35,000-tonne-capacity ships scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

The purpose-built vessels, currently under construction at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China, will expand Van Oord's subsea rock installation capacity for offshore wind, interconnector and other energy infrastructure projects.

Unlike converted vessels, Vindnes and Vestnes have been designed specifically for subsea rock installation, incorporating automation, smart sensors and DP2 positioning for accurate placement of rock on the seabed.

Each vessel will have a loading capacity of 35,000 tonnes and will use multi-fuel engines and battery storage, with the design intended to balance carrying capacity, installation rates, fuel efficiency and offshore workability.

“The need for secure and sustainable energy infrastructure has never been more important. With Vindnes and Vestnes, we are investing not only in additional capacity, but in a new generation of purpose-built subsea rock installation vessels designed around productivity, efficiency and sustainability.

“ As offshore projects become larger and more complex, our customers increasingly require solutions that minimise project duration, reduce emissions and deliver the lowest total installation cost. These vessels reflect our confidence in the continued growth of offshore energy, and reinforce Van Oord’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of seabed intervention,” said Maurits den Broeder, Van Oord Managing Director Offshore Energy.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in 2028, followed by the second in 2029. The pair will join Van Oord's existing subsea rock installation fleet, which includes Nordnes, Stornes and Bravenes.