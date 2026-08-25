Saab Seaeye SR20 eWROV Successfully Completes Inland Water Trials

Saab UK’s Seaeye SR20 eWROV, its next-generation all-electric work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), has successfully completed a comprehensive program of inland water trials.

The recent water trials marked an important step in the SR20's development, forming a key part of the verification and validation program.

The water trials assessed vehicle performance against specification requirements, measuring capability and stressing the ROV as a complete system. Throughout the trials, the SR20 demonstrated maneuverability, precise pilot control and stable operation.

For 40 years, Saab’s Seaeye ROVs have supported subsea operations across a range of applications. The SR20 builds on that experience as development progresses toward operational deployment.

Following the successful completion of inland water trials, the SR20 program will now progress to the next phase of testing as development continues toward planned delivery.