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Bouri Gas Project Offshore Libya Set for October Start-Up

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Bouri gas project (Credit: Libya's NOC)
Bouri gas project (Credit: Libya's NOC)
Bouri gas project (Credit: Libya's NOC)
Bouri gas project (Credit: Libya's NOC)

Eni has completed the Bouri Gas Utilization Project (GUP) offshore Libya, with start-up procedures underway for infrastructure designed to recover associated gas previously flared at the field and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1.5 million tonnes annually.

The project, developed in partnership with Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) through their joint venture Mellitah Oil & Gas, involved the construction and installation of a new Bouri Gas Recovery Module (GRM) and associated tie-in infrastructure.

The facilities will enable the recovery and treatment of associated gas produced at the Bouri field in Libya's western offshore area, Eni said in an October 19 announcement.

NOC added it was targeting the start-up of the Bouri associated gas utilization project by the end of October, with final commissioning procedures underway.

Once operational, the project is expected to provide approximately 700 million standard cubic metres of additional gas annually for Libya's domestic market, supporting demand from the power generation sector.

Bouri gas project (Credit: Libya's NOC)

According to Eni, the project would also contribute to making additional gas volumes available for export to Europe through the GreenStream pipeline.

The Bouri GUP forms part of Eni's broader efforts to increase gas recovery and reduce emissions from upstream operations in Libya.

Other developments underway include the A&E Structures Project, aimed at bringing new offshore gas resources into production for domestic consumption and exports, alongside upgrades to gas production and transportation infrastructure.

Eni has operated in Libya since 1959. Its equity production in the country averaged approximately 162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

Engineering Industry News Activity Africa Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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