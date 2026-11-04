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Cadeler's Wind Apex WTIV Set for First Assignment at Dogger Bank C

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(Credit: Cadeler)
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler has signed a firm contract to support turbine transportation and installation at the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C offshore wind project in the UK, with its newbuild Wind Apex wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) scheduled to join the campaign in the third quarter of 2027.

The contract will mark the first deployment of Wind Apex following its delivery from the shipyard, according to Cadeler.

The vessel will work alongside the project's existing installation vessel, providing additional capacity for the transportation and installation of Dogger Bank C's 87 offshore wind turbines.

Wind Apex will also be available for deployment across the remaining phases of the wider Dogger Bank development.

Wind Apex is the third vessel in Cadeler's A-class series, following Wind Ally and Wind Ace. The vessels are designed to support both foundation and turbine installation campaigns, combining high deck load with high crane capacity.

"The campaign will also mark the first deployment of Wind Apex, and we look forward to seeing her begin operations on a project of this scale," said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

Dogger Bank C is the third 1.2 GW phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, located approximately 130 kilometers off the north-east coast of England.

The project is a joint venture between SSE (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%).

SSE is leading development and construction on behalf of the partners, while Equinor will operate the wind farm following completion, with an expected operational life of around 35 years.

Once all three phases are completed, Dogger Bank is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately six million UK homes annually.

Cadeler has previously worked with SSE on the Beatrice and Seagreen offshore wind farms in the UK and will also work on the Equinor-partnered Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind projects in Poland.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind WTIV

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