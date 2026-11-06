Worley Lands EPC Contract for Venture Global's CP2 LNG Expansion

Worley has signed a reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Venture Global for the CP2 Expansion project in Louisiana, United States, ahead of a planned final investment decision in early 2027.

The agreement expands Worley's involvement in the CP2 LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, where the company already provides EPC services for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Worley has also been providing early-stage engineering support for the CP2 Expansion project under a Master Services Agreement.

The new EPC work will be led by Worley's offices in Houston, Baton Rouge and Reading, with support from its Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team.

“We are proud to have extended our relationship with Venture Global on one of the most strategically important LNG projects globally, which is set to provide energy supply and security at an important time,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer at Worley.

Worley has identified LNG as a priority growth market, with the latest agreement adding to its existing work on Venture Global's CP2 development.