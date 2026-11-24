Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its WAM-V unmanned surface vessel (USV) business to Nauticus Robotics for up to $10 million, as the company shifts its focus towards its PowerBuoy technology.

The proposed transaction includes $8 million in Nauticus Series C convertible preferred stock payable at closing, alongside additional cash payments of up to $2 million, OPT announced on November 23.

The additional payments comprise 20% of the proceeds from Nauticus' at-the-market share sales through December 31, 2026, and a 5% royalty on WAM-V revenue, subject to the aggregate $2 million cap.

The companies are targeting signing and closing the transaction within 45 days, subject to a definitive agreement, approval from both boards and consents from Nauticus' lender and preferred stockholders.

Separately, OPT has finalized a consulting agreement with Stratum Holdings to evaluate the use of its PowerBuoy technology for powering and connecting offshore data centers.

Under the agreement, OPT will receive annual retainer payments of up to $3 million in exchange for exclusivity in the United States.

The company has also reduced its ongoing operating expenses by 65% as part of a broader restructuring aimed at simplifying its operations and reducing its debt burden.

Following the proposed WAM-V disposal, OPT intends to concentrate on its U.S. PowerBuoy business, including services for government customers such as the Department of Homeland Security, alongside its MERROWS and MDAS software technologies.

Its PowerBuoy platforms provide renewable power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications, with the Stratum agreement representing a potential additional use for the technology.