Tullow Oil has reached an agreement with the Government of Ghana to settle two tax disputes involving assessments totaling $387 million, with the proposed settlement including a $112 million upfront cash payment and future revenues from gas produced at the offshore Jubilee field.

The agreement, announced on November 23, covers a $196.5 million business interruption insurance tax assessment and a $190.5 million loan interest tax dispute, both carrying penalties of 100%.

The settlement has been approved by the Ghanaian government but remains subject to parliamentary approval.

Under the proposed terms, Tullow will make an upfront cash payment of $112 million, alongside approximately $91 million through the assignment of certain receivables to the government and a deduction for previously unutilised business interruption insurance premiums.

Further cash payments of $40 million in 2027 and $44.5 million in 2028 will be subject to potential deferral if annual average oil prices are below $90 per barrel, with a final payment deadline in 2032.

The agreement also provides for the assignment to the government of revenues associated with approximately 100 billion cubic feet of gas from the Jubilee field, beginning in 2029, with an option to defer commencement until 2032.

The settlement follows a September 2026 ruling by an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal concerning Tullow's business interruption insurance proceeds received between 2016 and 2019.

The tribunal ruled that Ghana's $196.5 million corporate income tax assessment did not breach Tullow's Petroleum Agreements and that the assessment of a 100% penalty fell outside the scope of their contractual protections.

The new agreement also addresses the separate ongoing arbitration concerning Ghana's disallowance of loan interest.

Tullow said the settlement would allow it to progress its refinancing plans and support continued investment in the Jubilee and TEN developments offshore Ghana.

Taking into account the settlement terms, production performance and two October oil cargoes that realised prices exceeding $100 per barrel, Tullow revised its full-year 2026 free cash flow guidance to $160 million–$210 million.

The company also revised the net present value of its business plan, discounted at 12%, to $1.8 billion as of January 1, 2027, based on an oil price of $70 per barrel.

“We are pleased to have come to an arrangement with the Government of Ghana to resolve the outstanding liabilities related to the two tax arbitrations. This agreement, subject to approval by Parliament, will enable Tullow to continue with its refinancing plans which are progressing and will support ongoing investment in the Jubilee and TEN developments which are nationally important assets,” said Ian Perks, Chief Executive Officer.