Equinor and German energy company VNG have signed an 18-year natural gas supply agreement running until the end of 2044, marking the longest Norwegian gas sales agreement since the Troll agreements signed in 1986.

Under the agreement, Equinor will supply up to 15.3 terawatt hours (TWh) of natural gas annually, equivalent to approximately 1.4 billion cubic metres, with deliveries starting on January 1, 2027.

The gas will be delivered at Trading Hub Europe, Germany's gas market area, with pricing reflecting market terms. Other commercial details have not been disclosed.

The agreement was signed in Oslo on November 24 between Equinor and VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of VNG AG, by Equinor CEO Anders Opedal and VNG CEO Ulf Heitmüller.

The companies have maintained a commercial relationship for several decades, with the first Norwegian natural gas deliveries to eastern Germany taking place in 1996.

Germany remains Equinor's largest natural gas market and has been a key destination for Norwegian gas exports since 1977. For VNG, the agreement represents a significant milestone in securing long-term gas supplies for customers in Germany.

“This milestone agreement with VNG demonstrates the continued demand for long-term gas supplies in Europe. Building on our long-standing partnership and reliable production from the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor is well positioned to meet this demand and contribute to Europe’s energy security for years to come”, said Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor.