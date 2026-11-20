Türkiye's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel has arrived in Pakistan ahead of an offshore oil and gas exploration campaign, with drilling targeted for 2027 at locations to be identified using the survey data, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The vessel will conduct 2D and 3D seismic surveys in two offshore areas, beginning with the Marjan 3D Seismic Project in the Indus-C Block, where it will collect data across 670 square kilometers off Karachi.

The initial survey is expected to take approximately 52 days, according to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye.

Following completion of the Marjan survey, Oruç Reis will return to the Port of Karachi to prepare for its second assignment in the Makran Blocks.

Under the Makran 2D Seismic Project, the vessel will acquire seismic data along 2,353 kilometers of survey lines, with operations expected to take approximately 25 days.

Bayraktar said the results of the seismic campaign would be used to identify locations for drilling operations that Türkiye aims to begin in 2027.

The vessel departed the Port of Taşucu in Mersin on October 30 and arrived in Karachi ahead of its second intercontinental exploration assignment.

The Pakistan campaign follows a nine-month seismic survey programme offshore Somalia, where Oruç Reis acquired 3D seismic data across 4,464 square kilometers in three offshore blocks, laying the groundwork for subsequent deepwater drilling operations.

Built in 2017, the purpose-designed vessel measures 87 meters in length, 23 meters in width and 34 meters in height, and is equipped for both 2D and 3D seismic acquisition in offshore oil and gas exploration.