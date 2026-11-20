China's Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has signed a contract worth approximately $800 million with QatarEnergy for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea pipelines, power cables and umbilicals.

The MM-EPIC2 contract covers the laying of more than 100 kilometres of subsea pipelines, power cables and umbilicals, together with the installation of associated facilities, according to the company's stock exchange announcement.

Under the 66-month contract, Offshore Oil Engineering will be responsible for project management, detailed engineering design, procurement, construction, transportation, installation, pre-commissioning and related activities.

Payments will be made monthly based on actual construction progress, while the contract will formally take effect upon signing and sealing by both parties.

The company said the award would further strengthen its position in Qatar and support the expansion of its international business.

Offshore Oil Engineering expects the project to contribute positively to its future financial performance, although the impact on its current-year results remains subject to confirmation through its annual audit.

The company also cautioned that changes in economic conditions, government policies and unforeseen events could affect project execution.