A court ruling has jeopardized a license for Sentinel Midstream’s $2.1 billion deepwater crude oil export project off the Texas coast, an environmental group that petitioned the court said this week.

The ruling, which took effect on October 30, poses a setback and likely delays for the oil transportation and storage company, which has already started work on the project. It could also impact other pending deepwater port applications.

In August, a US appeals court voided a federal record of decision for Sentinel Midstream’s Texas GulfLink project, citing overlap with another deepwater project.

An official at Sentinel Midstream said work would continue on the project, characterizing it as "business as usual." But a source with knowledge of the situation said the company could not continue with the offshore project on the current license.

Last year, the US Maritime Administration (MARAD), in its record of decision (ROD), approved Texas GulfLink with conditions and the company received its license in January 2026. President Donald Trump has pushed for faster project approvals to bolster the US energy industry. Sentinel made a final investment decision in May and began construction.

MARAD's record of decision approving Texas GulfLink's application violated the Deepwater Port Act's requirement that only one deepwater port be approved per application area, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said. Texas GulfLink's application area, when properly designated, would have intersected with Enterprise Products Partners' Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT) deepwater project.

Congress has struck a careful balance between promoting and regulating the construction and operation of deepwater ports, the court said, holding that the Deepwater Port Act requires an application area to encompass the entirety of a proposed deepwater port site, including any proposed pipeline.

“The Court’s decision is clear: it vacated the record of decision that was the foundation of GulfLink’s license. Now, MARAD has to revoke or suspend that license,” Michael Brown, a counsel for the petitioners, said on Wednesday.

Construction of the project cannot continue without a federal deepwater port license, said environmental group Better Brazoria Clean Air and Water in a press release this week.

MARAD said it was disappointed with the outcome and continues to pursue all avenues to achieve the President’s vision of American energy dominance.

"Sentinel is working with MARAD to discuss its options for moving forward. The company cannot continue with the current license," a source familiar with the matter said.

In comments to Reuters this week, Sentinel said its license has not been suspended or terminated.

Texas GulfLink, to be situated about 30 miles off Freeport, Texas, remains on track for a fourth-quarter 2028 operational date, Bruce Heine, a senior vice president at Sentinel, said this week, adding that given the narrow nature and scope of the issue, there are multiple paths to address the statutory concern without disrupting ongoing construction activities or overall project schedule.

"It remains business as usual for Texas GulfLink, with site development and improvement activities currently underway at our Jones Creek onshore terminal facility as we prepare to commence tank construction," Heine said, adding that major long-lead equipment and pipe have been purchased, and key construction contracts executed.

However, the company in its motion last month to stay the court mandate said that the Texas GulfLink’s license expressly incorporates the ROD as a compliance standard, adding that voiding the ROD in turn exposed the license to suspension or revocation by MARAD, and prevents construction of offshore components.

"At a minimum, the cloud on Texas GulfLink’s regulatory posture will harm Texas GulfLink in the marketplace," the company said then, adding that "given the uncertainty of its ROD and license, Texas GulfLink will not commence construction of the deepwater port under the current posture, even if the mandate is stayed."

Texas GulfLink plans to petition the Supreme Court, the company said in its motion. It added that there are two other pending deepwater ports under review with application areas similar to Texas GulfLink’s that will likely require redesignation as a result of the panel’s decision, potentially resulting in consequential impacts to those projects as well.

If Sentinel is required to resubmit its application, it would have to await a new ROD and license. While it took nearly seven years for Sentinel to secure approvals last time, MARAD has sped up its approval process under US President Donald Trump. It recently issued a deepwater project application license in just 410 days, nearly 3.7 years faster than the historical average.

The Texas GulfLink project aims to fully load a supertanker with about 2 million barrels of oil per day. The administration in recent weeks also approved deepwater port license applications for Energy Transfer's ET.N Blue Marlin Offshore Port, an oil export project off the Louisiana coast, and for ST LNG, which aims to ship liquefied natural gas off the Texas coast.





(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Liz Hampton and David Gregorio)