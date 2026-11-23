Dolphin Drilling has completed the sale of its Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig and signed a joint venture agreement with SPM Energy Shipping to pursue offshore drilling contracts in India.

The rig was sold to Voyage Shipping, a guaranteed nominee of SPM, under an agreement announced in October, Dolphin Drilling said on November 20.

The Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig, built in 1974 and upgraded in 2008, has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1,829 metres) and can drill to depths of up to 30,000 feet (9,144 metres).

The transaction carries a total potential consideration of $25 million, comprising an initial $10 million cash payment settled at closing and a further $15 million payable upon receipt of the first payment under a potential future drilling contract.

Under the joint venture agreement, Dolphin Drilling and SPM will pursue Indian drilling opportunities for Blackford Dolphin, another rig owned by SPM and additional units that the parties may agree to include.

The companies are working to establish a joint venture company in India that will tender the rigs for employment and enter into drilling contracts.

The partners intend for the new company to act as operator of their rigs and drilling contracts in India, with both parties committing to primarily pursue opportunities in the country through the venture.

Joint tender submissions will require the consent of both companies and a management agreement under which Dolphin Drilling would provide rig reactivation and operational services.

SPM will be responsible for capital costs, operating expenses and guarantees associated with future drilling contracts.

Dolphin Drilling said the transaction reduces its operating costs and capital commitments, including eliminating the class renewal survey expenditure associated with Blackford Dolphin, while supporting a shift towards a capital-light rig management business.

“Completing the sale of Blackford Dolphin is a milestone for Dolphin Drilling. It materially reduces our risk and capital commitments, and it marks the start of a capital-light business model where our operating platform, licenses and long track record are put to work in partnership with SPM.

“This is an important transaction for Dolphin Drilling and a clear step in executing upon our strategy to utilize our market leading drilling platform. Together with SPM, we are well positioned to grow the number of rigs under our management and to create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Ronny Bjørnådal, Executive Chairman of Dolphin Drilling.

Separately, Dolphin Drilling has appointed Bjørnådal as executive chairman with immediate effect, tasking him with overseeing strategic initiatives, partnerships and potential industry consolidation opportunities.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Boyd and Chief Operating Officer Johan Finnestad will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations.

Following the transaction, Dolphin Drilling owns two harsh-environment mid-water and deepwater semi-submersible drilling rigs.