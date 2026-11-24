NKT has started production of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cables for TenneT's IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind grid connection project in the Netherlands.

The project involves a 525 kV cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) HVDC cable system designed to transport electricity generated offshore in the Dutch North Sea to the onshore power grid.

NKT was awarded the project by Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT in 2023, with the connection described by the company as the world's first 525 kV XLPE HVDC offshore wind grid connection.

The cables are being manufactured using aluminium wire rod made from Hydro REDUXA, supplied by Hydro under a long-term agreement announced in 2024.

The aluminium wire rod has a verified carbon footprint of 3.7 kilograms of CO₂ equivalent per kilogram, approximately 40% below the European average for aluminium wire rod, according to NKT.

NKT also sources aluminium from Hydro, with the company stating that 100% of the total supplied volume is certified under the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Chain of Custody standard.

The IJmuiden Ver Beta connection forms part of TenneT's broader program to connect large-scale offshore wind generation to the onshore electricity network and strengthen power infrastructure across Northwest Europe.