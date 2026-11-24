Saipem has secured a contract extension from Equinor to provide subsea inspection and intervention services at the Njord field offshore Norway through the end of 2034, using its resident subsea drone Hydrone-R.

The extension builds on a collaboration between the companies that began in 2019, when they signed an agreement for subsea drone-based services.

Under the extended contract, Saipem will continue using Hydrone-R alongside a work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV) to inspect and perform interventions on subsea production and transport infrastructure at Njord.

Hydrone-R has accumulated approximately 800 days on the seabed, including 240 days of continuous operation, carrying out both remotely controlled tasks and fully autonomous missions.

Operations involving the drone and WROV are overseen remotely from Saipem's control centre in Stavanger, Norway, through a communication link to the offshore platform.

The arrangement allows Saipem personnel to operate the subsea vehicles in real time or upload instructions for autonomous missions, which Hydrone-R can execute without requiring a dedicated support vessel.

Hydrone-R forms part of Saipem's Hydrone subsea robotics program, which comprises seabed-resident drones designed to perform autonomous inspections and interventions at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The artificial intelligence-powered systems can remain on the seabed for up to 12 months, recharging their batteries through subsea docking stations.